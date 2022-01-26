Spider-Man: No Way Home concept art reveals plans for a different returning villain

Concept art from Spider-Man: No Way Home has hinted at plans for a different third act fight – and another returning Spidey villain.

Marvel concept artist Andrew Reeder has recently published a series of pieces to his Artstation page. Among them is a shot of Doctor Strange and Mysterio doing battle while flying around the Statue of Liberty (H/T Screen Rant).

It’s unclear how Mysterio – who perished at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home – would have returned or whether it was in place of one of Electro, Sandman, Green Goblin, or Doctor Octopus. But there appears to have been serious thought given to inviting Jake Gyllenhaal’s supervillain back into the fold.

It also hints at Doctor Strange having a more active role in No Way Home’s final showdown. In the finished cut, the ex-Sorcerer Supreme helped hold back the onrush of entities from other universes who knew Peter Parker’s identity, though didn’t take part in much of the battle.

In the concept art, Strange is seen duking it out with Mysterio as the Statue of Liberty breaks apart in a style reminiscent of the Mirror Dimension.

If nothing else, it’s worth taking a look through Reeder’s page just to see the sheer amount of work (and talent) that goes into putting together set-pieces, locations, and props that might not even make it past the pre-production stages.

