Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure will all release on PS4

Sony has confirmed that several of its major next-gen releases will also be arriving on the PS4. In a blog post after its PS5 showcase earlier today, the company confirmed that Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure are all coming to its current-generation hardware as well.

Sony's post says that "we know that the PS4 community will transition to PS5 at different times, and we're happy to announce PS4 versions of some of our exclusives." Three games will launch on both the PS4 and PS5, and Sony says that while they were "designed to take advantage of PS5 and its unique next-gen features [...] PS4 owners will also be able to enjoy these experiences when they launch."

If you buy a PS4 version of one of those aforementioned games, you'll get a free version of their successors when you decide to make the leap to PS5, although a physical upgrade will only work on the Standard Edition console.

It's an important gesture, helping ease some of the disruption of moving to a new console generation via the medium of some of the PS5's biggest releases, but Sony is certainly hoping that PS4 fans will take the step up sooner rather than later, with a number of other major exclusives, like the Demon's Souls remake, only available on next-gen hardware.