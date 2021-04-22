Sony is trying to increase PS5 production

Sony is asking its suppliers to help it increase PS5 production to get more consoles on the market this year.

Speaking to Nikkei (translated by VGC), Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said that "supply under the new coronavirus was very complicated, and we had to limit distribution to online. The supply and demand for semiconductors is also tight worldwide. We are asking our suppliers to allow us to increase production, which will flow into the market this year."

That's likely to be good news for those who have struggled to get their hands on the new console since it launched in November. A combination of factors including disruption caused by the pandemic and a massive demand has lead to significant PS5 stock shortages, with many retailers only restocking in small batches and customers vying with prolific scalpers to snap up consoles as soon as they arrive in stores.

There's no guarantee that Sony will be successful in increasing demand, as it will still need to source those parts, but it's good to know that it's trying to get around the obstacles it's hit so far. In spite of those, however, the PS5 has still managed to become the fastest-selling console in US history, both in terms of unit and dollar sales, which would be an impressive feat even if its supply wasn't being hit by major delays.

Sony doesn't just want to get more consoles out to players. Elsewhere in the same interview, Ryan says that the PS5 has more exclusive games than any previous generation, and that he won't rule out more developer acquisitions in future.

While we wait, here are the best PS5 exclusives you can play right now.