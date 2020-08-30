Sony confirms it is "exploring" the idea of bringing more first-party titles to PC

Sony has revealed plans to bring more of its first-party titles to PC in a bid to "promote further growth" and "profitability".

In the final line at the end of the "game and network services" segment of the company's Corporate Report 2020 , Sony said: "we will explore expanding our 1st party titles to the PC platform, in order to promote further growth in our profitability".

Sony - “We will explore expanding our 1st party titles to the PC platform, in order to promote further growth in our profitability.” https://t.co/vOGJ4i3xym pic.twitter.com/TPAIi3xc4lAugust 29, 2020

The idea isn't completely alien to Sony, of course – both Death Stranding and Horizon Zero Dawn were later ported to PC following exclusivity periods on PS4 – but it does intimate sales have been healthy enough to warrant considering porting other games.

While Sony gave no indication of what, or when, other games might also be ported, it did intimate that "competition from online PC games and players from other industries is expected to continue to intensify", which might also have fed into the decision to make more games available on PC, which has a larger market share than either Sony or Microsoft's respective console systems.

ICYMI, Sony has opened up a registration page for existing PlayStation customers in the US to potentially receive an invite to pre-order and reserve a PS5 .

According to the PS5 pre-order registration page, "there will be a limited quantity of PS5 consoles available for pre-order," which is why Sony is sending them out to a select number of registered customers. That means registering doesn't guarantee you a PS5 pre-order , nor does receiving an invite.

"Each invitation is open for a limited time and quantities are limited per PSN ID per transaction," reads the FAQ page for the registration. Those who receive a pre-order invite will be limited to one console, either digital or standard, and two of any of the PS5 accessories .