Sony boss says showcased PS5 games are "just the start"

According to PlayStation's Jim Ryan, Thursday's PS5 reveal event was only a small portion of the games currently in development for Sony's next-gen platform.

In an interview with the BBC, Ryan was asked about the diverse range of games showcased at the PS5 stream, which included both blockbuster AAA games like Spider-Man 2 as well as charming little indie jaunts like Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

"We wanted triple-A games that would fully demonstrate the horsepower of the machine. But some of these smaller games are making very cool and innovative use of the new features of the console. So we allowed the show to give a sense of the sheer range of gameplay experience that will be available on PlayStation 5," Ryan replied, before adding, "And this is just the start. There are so many more games that we have in development."

Indeed, the PS5 event was a dream for players looking for new and unique experiences. The aforementioned Kena: Bridge of Spirits from Ember Labs looks enchanting, with an ethereal sheen to the forest environments and charming villages, and the versatile magic staff the hero wields is innovative. Likewise, who doesn't want to play a game where you're a cat exploring a future inhabited by robots? Because that's just what you'll do in Stray, a new PS5 game from BlueTwelve.

And the big AAA releases thrilled as well, with Insomniac's new Miles Morales-focused Spider-Man PS5 being a personal highlight.

It's no surprise that Sony didn't show their full hand at the PS5 event, but it is exciting to learn that what we saw was only a small percentage of what's already being developed for PS5.

Here's our round-up of everything we know about upcoming PS5 games.