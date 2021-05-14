Sonic the Hedgehog 2 director celebrates wrapping up filming with set photo

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 director Jeff Fowler has shared a set photo announcing that filming has wrapped on the sequel.

The director shared a tweet captioned: “That’s a wrap in Vancouver! Thank you to all the amazing cast/crew in this city...so much incredible talent helping make #SonicMovie2 truly special (and spoiler alert... EPIC!)” Here’s hoping the film lives up to Fowler’s praises when it releases April 2022 .

That’s a wrap in Vancouver! Thank you to all the amazing cast/crew in this city... so much incredible talent helping make #SonicMovie2 truly special (and spoiler alert... EPIC! )💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/lCNqdzpa8RMay 13, 2021 See more

Fowler also shared a photo of himself on what appears to be the Sonic The Hedgehog 2 set surrounded by huge mushrooms and holding a slate from the film. Could we be revisiting the mushroom world where we last saw Dr. Robotnik at the end of the first film?

There’s still a lot of speculation surrounding who will be appearing in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 both on screen and in the recording booth. After making a brief cameo during the first movie’s post-credits , Tails may be playing a bigger role in the sequel, especially after a video from the set saw one actor being lifted into the air – almost as if they were being picked up by a certain flying fox...

Sega icon Knuckles the echidna has also been confirmed to be in the film after set photos of Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles appeared online . Sonic fans replied to Fowler’s tweet asking for the filmmaker to reveal who will be voicing Knuckles in the sequel, with references to Dwayne Johnson and Jason Momoa floating around in the discussion too. However, it still hasn’t been confirmed who will be taking on the role just yet.