Someone remade the Forest Temple entrance from Ocarina of Time in Halo 5

The entrance to the Forest Temple from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has been recreated using Halo 5’s Forge map maker.

Reddit user Mojoswoptops2020 posted this stunning recreation of the Forest Temple entrance on several Xbox subreddits earlier today and it has skyrocketed to the top of all of them in just a few hours, as it captures everything about the foreboding, overgrown temple perfectly.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this iconic Zelda temple be recreated in another video game though. We shared a fabulous rendition of the Forest Temple that was built entirely within Far Cry 5 a couple of years back by YouTuber Mojo Swoptops. Wait a minute, that name looks familiar...

Yep, it’s the same person, at it again. Mojo typically builds remakes using Far Cry 5 and has remade everything from Edinburgh castle to the Bates Motel. They’ve even done Nook’s Cranny from Animal Crossing. This time they decided to branch out and try out Halo 5’s Forge map maker. So, not only is this an amazing rendition of the Forest Temple, but it was Mojo’s first time using Forge for a project like this too. Frankly, that's unfair levels of talent on display here.

Halo 5’s Forge map maker is no stranger to map remakes and crossovers from other games either. We recently saw the entire Destiny 2 Royal Pools raid encounter remade in Halo 5 , complete with working boss fight mechanics despite Forge lacking many of the key scripting elements that would typically be needed to make this encounter work.

If you’re eager to get building in Forge, you can play Halo 5: Guardians on Xbox One, Xbox Series X , and Xbox Series S. It’s also available as part of an Xbox Game Pass subscription.