Slime Rancher 2 makes mining rocks look more fun than Starfield does, and it comes to Xbox Game Pass this fall

Slime Rancher 2 is set to launch this fall, and it's coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Today's Xbox Games Showcase Extended stream was much lower-key than Sunday's big stream, but it did provide some information on games that didn't make the main show, including the most extensive look at Slime Rancher 2 we've had yet.

Slime Rancher 2 will launch for "Xbox consoles," PC, and Microsoft's cloud service this fall. The trailer closes with logos for Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, so expect to be able to play it across both versions of the service. It will be available for the subscription service on day one.

The trailer shows off a variety of biomes to explore and new slimes to raise. It also provides a walkthrough of the new Conservatory that'll be the heart of your ranch.

Rainbow Island, the game's setting, is "full of secret nooks and crannies that hide valuable resources," and you can pull those resources straight off the wall with your tool.

Xbox was surprisingly big on games with mining this week, as Starfield's inclusion of the feature was a big part of the 'No Man's Skyrim' jokes, but I can't lie, digging for minerals looks much more pleasant and colorful in Slime Rancher 2. (Starfield probably has some other things going for it, though.)

We spoke to the Slime Rancher 2 devs earlier this year, and you can follow that link for much more on what to expect from the game. Check out our E3 2022 hub for much more from this month's big events.