Slime Rancher 2 announced to launch next year

Slime Rancher 2 has been announced and is launching in 2022.

At E3 2021 during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, Slime Rancher 2 was revealed with some wonderfully blobby-looking gameplay. The original game, Slime Rancher, launched back in 2016 and with the sequel on the way, we got to see some more slime-grabbing shenanigans.

Slime Rancher 2 still looks to feature an open world where players run around in a first-person perspective while they collect slimes, raise them, feed, and breed. The announcement trailer showed off some of the gathering weapons sucking in numbers of slimes in a go as well as some new things to construct to keep hold of your slimes.

Additionally, there were some new locations shown off which looked high in quality and very atmospheric in some areas, especially what looks like a cave entrance. There are also some creepy-looking creatures that seem to be on the attack at one point. It looks as if players can expect to become immersed into a whole new story while doing the usual slime ranching shenanigans the original game is famed for.

While no release date has been confirmed, we do know that Slime Rancher 2 will be launching in 2022 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. It will also be coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Today’s showcase from Xbox and Bethesda is the first joint showcase from the two after Microsoft acquired Bethesda last year . Since then, numerous studios under the Bethesda umbrella have been working on different projects. The acquisition has also led to the confirmation that some titles from Bethesda will be exclusive .