Skate 4 is happening: "We cannot believe you commented this into existence"

Skate 4 is coming after years of fan requests and official silence.

Publisher Electronic Arts snuck the long-awaited announcement in as a "one last thing" at the end of its EA Play Live showcase today. There wasn't any game footage, just a quick interview between the developers - including creative director Chris "Cuz" Parry, who gleefully said "we cannot believe you commented this into existence. Amazing!"

According to Parry and game director Deran Chung, Skate 4 - which seems to just be called Skate - is still very early in development, so you shouldn't expect to hear much more about it in the short term.

"We've been waiting years, honestly, to make the right game at the right time with the right idea, and I'm really, really pleased to say that we're here," Chung said. "It is really early, but it takes a little while to find Cuz, or wake him up."

Skate 3 came out in May 2010, meaning the franchise has been dormant for just over a decade at this point. However, Skate 4 has been the subject of an ongoing social media campaign that saw thousands upon thousands of commenters filling up posts with requests for Skate 4 - despite the fact that it had been so long, and that EA had never actually announced any such game was in development.

It's pretty rare that you find a feel-good story about mobs of people on the internet, so we can definitely chalk this one up as a win. We'll stay tuned for more news about Skate 4 (or, you know, whatever it's called) and we'll let you know as soon as there are any more details to share.