Simone and Bennett tell Harley Quinn stories in Make 'em Laugh #2

The Clown Princess of Crime mashes her mallet into DC Digital First's daily comic releases again on June 10 with Harley Quinn: Make 'em Laugh #2, featuring a pair of tales by writers Marguerite Bennett and Gail Simone, respectively.

First up is "Housewarming" by Bennett, Isaac Goodhart, Chris Sotomayor, and Marshall Dillon, telling the tale of Harley's search for the perfect housewarming gift for bestie/sometimes romantic partner Poison Ivy.

Here's DC's synopsis for "Housewarming:" "Poison Ivy’s throwing a housewarming party, and Harley’s got to find her bff the ultimate gift. It has to be something special...something rare...and deadly would be a plus! Can Harley and her animal pals find Pammy the perfect present before everyone gets arrested?"

Then there's "The Lady or the Tiger" by Simone, Priscilla Petraites, John Kalisz, and Tom Napolitano, which brings out that trademark mallet we mentioned for Harley's pursuit of justice for a woman with no other options.

Here's DC's synopsis of "The Lady or the Tiger:" "Harley Quinn delivers some long-awaited justice on behalf of a woman who’s been wrongfully imprisoned, but with a Harley twist. And by twist, we mean mallet."

One of DC's most popular current characters, Harley Quinn debuted in 1992 on Batman: The Animated Series before making the jump to comic books several years later. Initially intended as a background character, her immediate popularity led to a recurring role and eventually her breakout as a starring character. She took a title role in this year's film Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn,) and anchors her own popular animated series on the DC Universe streaming service.