Sifu release date brought forward by two weeks

Sifu developer SloClap has announced that it will now release two weeks earlier than planned.

Announced via the official Sifu Twitter account , the team behind the game revealed that: "We are approaching Gold Master on Sifu and are happy to announce that we're moving up the release by two weeks! #SifuGame will be released on February 8th, 2022."

We are approaching Gold Master on Sifu and are happy to announce that we're moving up the release by two weeks! #SifuGame will be released on February 8th, 2022 🔥🔥Check out our two new gameplay videos on @PlayStation starting at 8:15 AM PT / 5:15 PM CEST pic.twitter.com/2ek2DyPaBzNovember 18, 2021 See more

Not only this but the developer has also shared an insight into the game’s combat as well as its progression system on the official PlayStation blog . According to the blog post, Sifu’s developers wanted to find a balance with the game’s combat between "the aesthetics of classic kung-fu movies with the raw close-quarters combat found in modern movies such as The Raid, Old Boy, or John Wick."

This shines through when you watch the Sifu combat system overview video , which shows our main protagonist engaging in a number of fighting techniques such as parrying, counter attacks, blocking, ducking, and using his environment to his advantage. A follow-up post and video explaining how progression will work in the game have also been released on the same channels.

It’s been a long time coming for this kung-fu fighter which was initially set to release sometime this year before being officially delayed to 2022. It was later revealed that Sifu would release on February 22, 2022 , however as we now know, fans don’t have to wait quite as long as Sifu is now set to release on February 8, 2022, on PS4, PS5 , and PC.