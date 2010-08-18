SFX 200 Poll Results

The results of all those Top 200 Characters polls we’ve been running to celebrate the 200th issue of SFX , out next week

So, here they are – over the next few pages, the results of round two of the Big SFX 200 poll! These are the Top 20s in each individual category as you lot voted for them.

And remember there’s still a round to go. The winners of each round are now going forward into The Ultimate Best SF or Fantasy Character Ever poll, which you can vote for by going here .

Favourite Robots & Androids

1 R2-D2 ( Star Wars )

2 Data ( Star Trek: The Next Generation )

3 Bender ( Futurama )

4 Cameron ( Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles )

5 K-9 ( Doctor Who )

6 Marvin The Paranoid Android ( The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy )

7 Kryten ( Red Dwarf )

8 The Terminator (The Terminator franchise)

9 Optimus Prime ( Transformers )

10 Roy Batty ( Blade Runner )

11 The EMH ( Star Trek: Voyager )

12 C-3PO ( Star Wars )

13 HAL ( 2001: A Space Odyssey )

14 KITT ( Knight Rider )

15 The Iron Giant ( The Iron Giant )

16 Robbie ( Forbidden Planet )

17 The Robot ( Lost In Space )

18 Twiki ( Buck Rogers In The 25th Century )

19 Gort ( The Day The Earth Stood Still )

20 VINcent ( The Black Hole )

Favourite Monsters, Supernatural Beings & Fantasy Creatures

1 The Daleks ( Doctor Who )

2 Lorne ( Angel )

3 Aliens (The Alien franchise)

4 Death ( Discworld )

5 Gollum ( The Lord Of The Rings )

6 The Shadows ( Babylon 5 )

7 Gizmo ( Gremlins )

8 The Thing ( The Thing )

9 Aslan ( The Chronicles Of Narnia )

10 Predators (The Predators franchise)

11 The Borg ( Star Trek )

12 Pilot ( Farscape )

13 The Cybermen ( Doctor Who )

14 Godzilla ( Godzilla )

15 Ludo ( Labyrinth )

16 Pinhead ( Hellraiser )

17 Nibbler ( Futurama )

18 The Great Dragon ( Merlin )

19 Frankenstein’s Monster ( Frankenstein )

20 Slimer ( Ghostbusters )

Favourite Superheroes & Comic-Book Characters

1 Batman

2 Wolverine

3 Spider-Man

4 Superman

5 Wonder Woman

6 Death ( The Sandman )

7 Judge Dredd

8 Morpheus ( The Sandman )

9 Hellboy

10 Iron Man

11 Deadpool

12 John Constantine

13 The White Queen

14 Thor

15 Cyclops

16 The Thing

17 The Hulk

18 Halo Jones

19 The Vision

20 Nikolai Dante

Favourite Alien

1 Spock ( Star Trek )

2 Yoda ( Star Wars )

3 Chewbacca ( Star Wars )

4 Zaphod Beeblebrox ( The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy )

5 Doctor Zoidberg ( Futurama )

6 G’Kar ( Babylon 5 )

7 Teal’c ( Stargate SG-1 )

8 Elim Garak ( Star Trek: Deep Space Nine )

9 ET ( ET The Extraterrestrial )

10 Chiana ( Farscape )

11 Roger The Alien ( American Dad! )

12 Ka D’Argo ( Farscape )

13 Londo Mollari ( Babylon 5 )

14 Kosh ( Babylon 5 )

15 Jadzia Dax ( Star Trek: Deep Space Nine )

16 Gul Dukat ( Star Trek: Deep Space Nine )

17 Klatuu ( The Day The Earth Stood Still )

18 Starman ( Starman )

19 Neelix ( Star Trek: Voyager )

20 Vir Cotto ( Babylon 5 )

Favourite Sages, Mentors and Boffins

1 Rupert Giles ( Buffy The Vampire Slayer )

2 Topher Brink ( Dollhouse )

3 Gandalf ( The Lord Of The Rings )

4 Obi-Wan Kenobi ( Star Wars )

5 Walter Bishop ( Fringe )

6 Daniel Jackson ( Stargate SG-1 )

7 Lord Vetinari ( Discworld )

8 Doc Brown ( Back To The Future )

9 Albus Dumbledore ( Harry Potter )

10 Al Calavicci ( Quantum Leap )

11 Sirius Black ( Harry Potter )

12 Dr Rodney McKay ( Stargate Atlantis )

13 Hubert J Farnsworth ( Futurama )

14 Alfred Pennyworth ( Batman )

15 Bernard Quatermass ( Quatermass )

16 Uther Pendragon ( Merlin )

17 Guinan ( Star Trek: The Next Generation )

18 Brains ( Thunderbirds )

19 Artie Nielsen ( Warehouse 13 )

20 Dr Steven Franklin ( Babylon 5 )

Favourite Villains

1 The Master ( Doctor Who )

2 Darth Vader ( Star Wars )

3 The Joker ( Batman )

4 Scorpius ( Farscape )

5 Davros ( Doctor Who )

6 Lord Voldemort ( Harry Potter )

7 Sylar ( Heroes )

8 Gaius Baltar ( Battlestar Galactica )

9 Khan Noonien Singh ( Star Trek: The Wrath Of Khan )

10 Jareth, The Goblin King ( Labyrinth )

11 Lucifer ( Supernatural )

12 Magneto ( The X-Men )

13 Servalan ( Blake’s 7 )

14 Boba Fett ( Star Wars )

15 Anna ( V )

16 Lex Luthor ( Superman )

17 Emperor Ming ( Flash Gordon )

18 Zod ( Superman )

19 Baron Vladimir Harkonnen ( Dune )

20 Two-Face ( Batman )

Favourite Anti-Heroes, Accidental Good Guys and Dodgy Do-Gooders

1 Dr Horrible ( Dr Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog )

2 Jayne Cobb ( Firefly )

3 Captain John Hart ( Torchwood )

4 Severus Snape ( Harry Potter )

5 Gene Hunt ( Life On Mars )

6 Castiel ( Supernatural )

7 Ben Linus ( Lost )

8 Kerr Avon ( Blake’s 7 )

9 Rorschach ( Watchmen )

10 Rincewind ( Discworld )

11 V ( V For Vendetta )

12 Arnold Rimmer ( Red Dwarf )

13 Dave Lister ( Red Dwarf )

14 Snake Plissken ( Escape From New York / LA )

15 Max Rockatansky ( Mad Max )

16 Slippery Jim DiGriz ( The Stainless Steel Rat )

17 Tank Girl ( Tank Girl )

18 Vila Restal ( Blake’s 7 )

19 Dr Zachary Smith ( Lost In Space )

20 Gully Foyle ( The Stars My Destination )

Favourite Vampires

1 Dracula

2 Spike ( Buffy The Vampire Slayer )

3 Angel ( Buffy The Vampire Slayer , Angel )

4 John Mitchell ( Being Human )

5 Drusilla ( Buffy The Vampire Slayer )

6 Eric Northman ( True Blood )

7 Mick St John ( Moonlight )

8 Selene ( Underworld )

9 Count Duckula ( Count Duckula )

10 Darla ( Buffy The Vampire Slayer )

11 Lestat de Lioncourt ( Interview With The Vampire )

12 Jessica Hamby ( True Blood )

13 David ( The Lost Boys )

14 Edward Cullen ( Twilight )

15 William Herrick ( Being Human )

16 Blad e ( Blade )

17 Damon Salvatore ( The Vampire Diaries )

18 Bill Compton ( True Blood )

19 Jasper Hale ( Twilight )

20 Stefan Salvatore ( The Vampire Diaries )

Favourite Hero

1 The Doctor ( Doctor Who )

2 Malcolm “Mal” Reynolds ( Firefly )

3 Dean Winchester ( Supernatural )

4 Miles Vorkosigan (Miles Vorkosigan books)

5 Ianto Jones ( Torchwood )

6 John Crichton ( Farscape )

7 Han Solo ( Star Wars )

8 Samuel Vimes ( Discworld )

9 Indiana Jones (The Indiana Jones movies)

10 Wesley Wyndham-Pryce ( Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Angel )

11 Captain Jack Harkness ( Doctor Who , Torchwood )

12 James T Kirk ( Star Trek )

13 Jean-Luc Picard ( Star Trek: The Next Generation )

14 Fox Mulder ( The X-Files )

15 Sam Winchester ( Supernatural )

16 Bill Adama ( Battlestar Galactica )

17 Sam Beckett ( Quantum Leap )

18 Sam Tyler ( Life On Mars )

19 Number Six ( The Prisoner )

20 Leonard McCoy ( Star Trek )

Favourite Heroine

1 Sarah Connor ( The Terminator Franchise)

2 Buffy Summers ( Buffy The Vampire Slayer )

3 River Tam ( Firefly )

4 Donna Noble ( Doctor Who )

5 Xena ( Xena Warrior Princess )

6 Aeryn Sun ( Farscape )

7 Ellen Ripley (The Alien franchise)

8 Rose Tyler ( Doctor Who )

9 Willow Rosenberg ( Buffy The Vampire Slayer )

10 Sarah Jane Smith ( Doctor Who , The Sarah Jane Adventures )

11 Emma Peel ( The Avengers )

12 Dana Scully ( The X-Files )

13 Kara “Starbuck” Thrace ( Battlestar Galactica )

14 Susan Ivanova ( Babylon 5 )

15 Faith ( Buffy The Vampire Slayer )

16 Kaylee Frye ( Firefly )

17 Laura Roslin ( Battlestar Galactica )

18 Olivia Dunham ( Fringe )

19 Sapphire ( Sapphire And Steel )

20 Alex Drake ( Ashes To Ashes )