SFX 200 birthday bash report

Last night team SFX celebrated issue 200 in style with our chums in central London

Unless you’ve been living under a rock… without a smartphone in range of a mobile transmitter or wi-fi (that old adage doesn’t really work any more does it?) you might have noticed that this week SFX launched its mammoth, spine-busting, 200th issue! To celebrate, yesterday evening team SFX took the fun bus down to London where we put on an anniversary bash in central London’s swanky Soho House for some of our closest chums. And sorry if we couldn’t fit you on the list - as you can see, any more people and we’d all have spilled out tribble-like onto the soggy streets outside.



A selection of familiar SFX faces including David Langford and Jayne Nelson (far right).

Decked out with jumbo versions of our favourite covers from the past 15 years and with complimentary issues dotted about the venue, Associate Publisher Stuart Galbraith and events team Lisa McCabe and Paisley Jullienne helped us put together (and by “helped” we mean “did everything”) a shindig to remember for a large group of our long-term supporters including PRs, advertisers, the odd famous face and the lucky winners of our 200th issue competition.



People (including Adrian, left) struggle to look interested as Proper Dave interrupts the drinking with a short speech.

With a hefty tab that kept the room alcohol-fuelled till the wee hours, a selection of tunes being pumped out courtesy of DJ Will's eclectic personal selection, and enough conversation to keep even the most anti-social mole people in attendance occupied, there was more than enough going on. In fact the room only paused for breath once when Editor-In-Chief Dave Bradley stepped up to deliver a speech of thanks to all those that have helped make SFX what it is today.



SFX 's marketing and events crew (left), Nick with Ellie and Sophie from Titan (centre), and Jes Bickham with some guests including comics' Tony Lee (far right).

Only two members of team SFX were unable to make it - Jon, who has his newborn baby girl to look after (tsk, priorities eh?) and Dave G, who half killed himself putting together the mammoth issue 200 feature , launched yesterday on the SFX website. In their place, issue one editor Matt Bielby, Jes Bickham from sister title Comic Heroes and our loyal columnists Jayne Nelson and David Langford. Along with ads supremo Adrian Hill, David Langford is the only issue one veteran still seen in every issue of the mag.



David Langford chats with the Rankins and Genki Gear'sLydia (left), some familiar SFX ers (centre), and Transworld's Lynsey and LOVEFiLM's Jennifer (right).

So thanks to all who came and in particular to publishing house Orbit who sponsored us on the night, and here’s to 200 more issues. See you in 15 years!



SFX 's Stuart and Comic Heroes ' Jes flank comics legend Pat Mills.