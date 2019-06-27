Sekiro guide: The ultimate hub for everything you need to know

You really do need a Sekrio guide. Don't try and pretend you can do this alone. A boss, mechanic or a level will leave you stumped at some point and, while it's a badge of honor for some to struggle through these moments, you'll have way more fun if you have even a vague idea what you're doing.

This Sekrio guide covers the basics, from Dragon Rot to Prayer Bead, prosthetics, Gourd seeds and plenty more. There's even a full Sekrio walkthrough from start to finish that covers how to get all the endings. So no exploring the wrong area for hours or taking on a boss while missing a vital piece of gear.

Sekiro walkthrough

Using our Sekiro walkthrough should make life a tiny bit easier, simply by at least telling you where to go. You'll still die a lot but at least you'll be dying in the right direction. It covers the crucial points of the route to take, bosses to kill and the items to find along the way.

Sekiro tips

There's quite the learning curve in Sekiro and you could spend hours having your ass handed to you over and over again. So a few Sekiro tips won't go a miss. They cover everything from vital combat help, through to how to approach bosses and what to prioritise.

Sekiro bosses

Oh the fun you're going to have trying to defeat all the Sekiro bosses. From the moment you first meet the Chained Ogre, to Lady Butterfly, Juzou the Drunkard and more. They are going to kill you so much. Our Sekiro boss guide might now make it any easier but it will at least make it clearer where you're going wrong.

The Sekiro Shinobi Prosthetic tools are one of the defining aspects of the game - steampunk like robo-arm attachments that help you fight, confuse and escape the enemies you'll encouter. They can make a big difference to the game so make sure you find them all and don't miss a trick.

Sekiro Dragon rot

It won't take long before you encounter Sekiro Dragon rot. It's a strange disease that appears in the game, making people progressively sicker the more you resurrect and return from the dead. It is totally your fault. So read up on how to cure it and clear your conscience.

Sekiro Prayer Beads

The secret to a long life is Sekiro Prayer Beads. You'll get them mainly from killing bosses but there are a few that can just be found in the world. Find four and you can upgrades your health which, given almost everything at the start can one shot you, is a huge advantage.

Sekiro Gourd seeds

Your gourd is super handy because it heals you when you drink from it. Even more handy are the Sekiro gourd seeds which increase its effectiveness. Given how much stuff there is in the game that can take your health away you'll want as much opportunity to get it back as possible.

Sekiro endings

There are four Sekiro endings all in all and - surprise - the easiest is the worst. The options - Shura, Immortal Severance, Purification and Return - all require various amounts of backtracking and item finding to activate, and obviously the best ending is the hardest. Your call: easy way out and fee bad, or buckle up for more pain and sleep well at night (eventually).

Sekiro Snap Seeds

At a certain point in the game you'll really want to get some Sekiro Snap Seeds. They are very useful for one thing in particular, as well as having their uses elsewhere in the game. If you're wondering what Sekiro Snap Seeds are or where to find them then this should help.

Sekiro Treasure Carp Scales

There some things that only Sekiro Treasure Carp Scales will buy. Best not to question why and just go with it to be honest. However, if you need fish scales and plan on buying stuff from the Pot Noble this guide will help you find them all.