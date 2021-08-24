Sea of Thieves Borderlands ship set is available in-game, but you'll have to earn it

Sea of Thieves is getting a special Borderlands crossover ship set, and all players have the chance to earn it free for a limited time.

The Mayhem ship set is inspired by the Borderlands series as a whole, which means it of course has to have a Claptrap masthead (in this case fashioned out of barrels and rope rather than metal and a bad attitude). It also includes ship customization options with a distinct ketchup and mustard color scheme and prominent placement of the Borderlands logo.

The ship set will be available for free, but you're going to have to work for it. Seek out Bilge Rats boss Larinna out front of your closest Outpost Tavern to get started on the Making Mayhem event. You'll be able to take on Minor Mayhem Challenges such as blowing up sharks with Gunpowder Barrels or taking out skeletons with Firebombs, or go deeper with Major Mayhem Challenges such as finishing a Tall Tale or looting all the gold piles in a Treasure Vault.

As you collect enough favor in the event, you'll be rewarded with more and more pieces of the Mayhem ship set. Eventually you'll be able to fully clad your ship in Borderlands glory. The Making Mayhem event is live now and will be playable through September 7, so you still have plenty of time to unlock them all.

