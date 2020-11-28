Save your eyes (and your wallet) with these gaming glasses, now 46% off

Everyone loves gaming for hours on end. In fact, we here at GamesRadar+ love doing exactly that so much, we spend almost all our waking hours playing games, writing about games, and talking about games. When spending so much time in front of a screen, though, you need protection. No, not anti-virus protection (which is definitely where your mind went) but eye protection.

With that in mind, it's worth investing in some professional blue-light-blocking glasses – and, thanks to one of the best Cyber Monday deals around, you can grab an excellent pair for a low price. These gaming glasses by Gunnar block 65% of harmful light emitted from electronic screens and reduce eye strain. Not only does that help avoid retina damage, but also leads to better sleep.

Over on Amazon, you can grab these glasses for $52.99, which is a saving of $46.01 (46%) on their $99.00 asking price. Not a bad price for a better night's sleep. Check out the deal below.

Gaming glasses by Gunnar | $99.00 $52.99 on Amazon US

You only get one set of eyes – protect them with these glasses, specially made with gamers in mind. These are great for gaming on both monitors and TVs, but you might appreciate them if for work too if you're putting in some long shifts with a lot of screentime.View Deal

