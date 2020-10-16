Save up to 56% on your subscription to Official PlayStation Magazine

Get the latest PS5 and PS4 news, reviews, and previews delivered to your door every month, and save money in our special winter sale.

Don't miss out, subscribe now.

Every issue of Official PlayStation Magazine contains new details on PS5 and the inside track on the biggest games due soon and in 2021.

The latest issue, on sale 20 October, features a deep dive into PS5 launch game Godfall. Counterplay Games' founder Keith Lee speaks exclusively to Official PlayStation Magazine; revealing why PS5 was the perfect fit and how the team are making use of next-gen tech, such as the DualSense controller and 4K textures.

As a subscriber you'll not only save money but also get every issue delivered early, so you'll get the scoop on PS5's news ahead of everyone else. Not only this, but every subscriber gets access to exclusive covers.

Issue 181 of Official PlayStation Magazine features a special set of four unique Godfall covers, only available to our subscribers.