Save $70 on these Sony noise canceling headphones to make your holiday travels merrier

Sometimes, the best gift you can get for yourself is peace and quiet. Unless you can seal yourself in a vault and disregard all need for holiday travel and get-togethers, peace and quiet may be a hard thing to come by naturally for the next month or so. Thankfully, we have tech for that now, and you can get a great deal on these Sony noise cancelling Bluetooth headphones - they're just $278 at Amazon, $71.99 off the usual sticker price of $349.99.

This late Cyber Week deal is on the WH1000XM3 model headphones from Sony. Their big selling point is active noise cancellation, which means they use a combination of microphones and their built-in speakers to nullify external noise (rather than just physically muffling it, which would be passive noise cancellation). This makes it easier to hear your music or podcasts in noisy environments like airliner cabins, or you can even turn on the ANC by itself to bring you closer to sweet, sweet silence. Quality can vary widely between different noise cancelling headsets, but this one comes in highly reviewed at 4.5 stars on Amazon with more than 2,500 customers reporting in.

The headset can sync up with your phone or other Bluetooth connected device, and you can control your media with a touch control panel built into the right ear cup - that includes bringing up voice assistants like Alexa if you want to do something a little more complicated than skip a track. According to Sony, you can expect to get around 30 hours of battery life from a single charge, and a 10-minute charge can yield up to 5 hours more. The headset is foldable and comes with its own carrying case, making it a nice little travel companion.