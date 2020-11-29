Save $125 on the Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones this Cyber Monday

Looking for a new set of headphones without breaking the bank? The Sony WHXB900N noise-cancelling headphones have had their price slashed by $125 on Amazon, offering a quality set of headphones for less than half the price. You'll want to be quick on this Cyber Monday deal though, as we don't expect this to hang around for too long.

What makes this set of cans so good? Not only does it boast Sony's Extra Bass technology, giving music an extra kick, it also has 30 hours of battery life as well as advanced noise-cancelling tech. While you might not be needing them for the commute at this moment in time, the 30 hour battery life means they should stand up to any length of journey you need to make. Alongside Alexa and Google Assistant support, they can also help control your phone with simple voice commands.

Sony WHXB900N noise-cancelling headphones | $248.99 $123.00

Sony's strong headphones offer wireless noise cancelling, 30 hours of battery life, as well as comfort over long periods. For less than half price, this is a Cyber Monday steal. View Deal

