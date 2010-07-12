Sam Worthington talks Clash Of The Titans 2

Share

Avatar and Clash Of The Titans were both big earners this year, and they both starred a certain roguish Aussie by the name of Sam Worthington.



With the star expected to head up sequels to both of those big budget extravaganzas, it’s no wonder they were the projects that everybody was asking him about while the actor tended to press at Radical Studios this weekend.

First up, Clash Of The Titans 2 is set to shoot early next year and, according to Worthington, will be shot in 3D (rather than converted in post like the first film).

"[ It ] will be 3D this time," said Worthington, who was clearly as disappointed in the post-conversion as legions of movie-goers. "Shot in 3D. Do put that in and make them fucking aware...”

The actor also revealed that he’s been given some input with regard to his character of Perseus:

“When I read Clash 2 , they came to me the other day. I said, 'I kinda dig where it's going, but can we make the character more of this? Can we make it more of that? Can I get to play a lot more and get involved and have a lot more fucking fun than just being a young man who has to stand there and look pretty?'

“I'm sick of doing that, so it's kind of a case of, 'How do we make Perseus a lot more fun?' So we're sort of shaping it down that track. And Warner Bros. has been nice enough to give us a bit on input."

Meanwhile, Avatar 2 is sitting on the horizon. But considering James Cameron likes to take his time with these things, we shouldn’t expect to see it too soon.

" Avatar 2 will be whenever Jim decides to write it,” Worthington conceded. “I think he's in Thailand at the moment or trying to save the Gulf. But I'm sure he's going to put pen to paper soon."

Do we need sequels to either of these? Which would you rather see?