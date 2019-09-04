Sam Fisher, is that you? A GameStop product listing hints we'll get a new Splinter Cell game very soon

GameStop appears to have added to the rumour mill yet again with another Splinter Cell goggle-related leak that suggests a new entry in the series is heading our way sometime soon. Reddit user Drunk_Uncle_Pete spotted a listing for a replica pair of Sam Fisher’s trademark goggles. The listing appears to have since been removed, but thanks to a screenshot posted on the reddit thread, we can still see the item’s description, which says a new game is “on the horizon.”

(Image credit: Via Reddit u/TheCrzy1)

“For the first time since the introduction of Splinter Cell in 2002, after nine top selling AAA+ titles, and with the 10th release on the horizon, this is your first chance to own Sam Fisher’s signature Ultra High Frequency Sonar Goggles,” the description reads.

This could of course just be a mistake, but it has piqued our curiosity. The original page for the goggles showed an expected pre-order date for 1 November, 2019, which isn’t that far away. When you consider Ghost Recon Breakpoint is just around the corner and Watch Dogs Legion is on the horizon, it's quite unlikely Ubisoft would reunite us with Sam Fisher quite so soon.

This certainly isn’t the first leak to surface about a potential future Splinter Cell entry. Last year a listing for “Splinter Cell 2018” appeared on Amazon , but nothing was confirmed at E3 2018 to cement that it was actually official. Just shy of E3 2019, some goggles also appeared on a listing for "E3 collectibles" on GameStop's site with the very same pre-order date, before being swiftly removed.

It’s been quite some time since we joined Sam Fisher in one of Tom Clancy’s stealthy adventures. The last game to release was Splinter Cell: Blacklist on PC, Xbox 360, PS3 and Wii U back in 2013. Since then, there have been plenty of rumours about a potential sequel and fans have been eagerly awaiting confirmation. After an IGN interview with Ubisoft’s Yves Guillemot revealed why we haven’t had a new Splinter Cell for almost six years, Guillemot also recently teased Sam Fisher's return in an interview with Gamersky. The Ubisoft CEO suggested that the series could go in a new direction, and with word floating around about the new Splinter Cell potentially coming the world of VR on Oculus Rift, this could very well be what was hinted at.

With so much chatter about the return of the series, the prospect of a new Splinter Cell game in future seems very likely. For now though, we'll just have to wait it out before we can officially get ready to see Fisher again.

