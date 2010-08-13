RUSE drop-kicks publisher Ubisoft's game-strangling anti-piracy software

Publisher Ubisoft%26rsquo;sridiculous proprietary anti-piracy software,which requires a constant connection between your PC and Ubisoft%26rsquo;s servers, will not be applied to the company%26rsquo;s upcoming real-time strategy game, RUSE. The game will instead use the Steamworks API created by distributor/developer Valve. You will still have to activate RUSE online, but a constant connection to Steam%26rsquo;s servers isn%26rsquo;t required, which is a big improvement over the Ubisoft system.

The reasons for Ubisoft%26rsquo;s decision to let RUSE stray outside the steely gaze of the company%26rsquo;s proprietary DRM appear to be pragmatic. Steamworks provides community management and matchmaking features that the developers of RUSE won%26rsquo;t have to spend as much time designing and testing now, which frees them up to finish the core game.

This isn%26rsquo;t a sign that Ubisoft%26rsquo;s executives have found their hearts, however. The company, anticipating that someone could mistake this announcement for intelligent thought or a permanent move to discard its draconian anti-piracy system, has already stated that other future PC games will continue to use the hatedconstant-connection DRM system.

