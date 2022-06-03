Rollerdrome is a new blood sport on skates from the OlliOlli World devs

Rollerdrome is a brand new game with rollerskating and shooting coming to PS4, PS5, and PC (via Steam) in August.

Announced today during PlayStation's State of Play stream, Rollerdrome is set in the year 2030, where apparently blood sports have been fully legalized. This one puts contestants in a pair of rollerskates and has them duke it out with real-ass guns in arenas that look like skateparks. You know the guns are real because when people are shot, lots of blood comes out. You'll face off against other contestants with specialized gear like ballistic shields and a giant mech that shoots canons. The single-player third-person shooter is due to launch on the above-listed platforms on August 16, 2022.

When you aren't literally dodging bullets, you can get a little flashy with your performance in Rollerdrome, as the game allows you to pull off neat-looking twisty tricks and rail-grind along ledges. It's possible you'll get bonus points for tricks, but it might just be for show.

The game is in development at Roll7 and is being published by Private Division, the same developer/publisher duo that brought us OlliOlli World. That alone gives us plenty of reason to be excited for Rollerdrome, as we awarded OlliOlli World 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review, praising its downright "immaculate vibes" and skating feel despite a noteworthy learning curve and cumbersome story.

For everything else announced or soon to be announced, check out our comprehensive hub for all things E3 2022, which lives on thanks to events like the Future Games Show.