Rockstar Support is telling fans to "stay tuned" for GTA 6 updates on Twitter

The official Rockstar Support account is telling Grand Theft Auto fans to "stay tuned" for future updates about GTA 6, the next game in its mammoth open world crime franchise.

In a series of responses posted throughout the same day earlier this week, the Twitter account stated that Rockstar has "not released any information" about GTA 6 as of yet, but directed fans to the Rockstar Newswire page for "official updates" on the project.

There is no news on that topic yet. Please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official updates: https://t.co/i1zkZw0nsH *KGSeptember 7, 2020

As Reddit has pointed out, this isn't the first time Rockstar Support has attempted to answer GTA 6 queries on Twitter (it's been doing so on and off for years), but the fact that it's suddenly started doing so again, while seemingly acknowledging the prospect that the game is in development, is certainly interesting.

Incidentally, Rockstar recently re-filed ownership of the GTA 6 and Vice City Online domain names, while a report earlier this year confirmed that the game is in the early stages of development, with the studio hoping to repeat the continued successes of GTA Online.

In short, Rockstar Support's recent comments on social media could be something, or could amount to a whole load of nothing, but it's certainly got the GTA fanbase talking either way. As always, we'll update you with any new information about GTA 6 as soon as we hear it.