Ridley Scott confirms a live-action Blade Runner series is in the works

Ridley Scott has confirmed a live-action Blade Runner series is in the works.

"We're already into having written the pilot for Blade Runner, and the bible," he told BBC Radio 4 (H/T IGN). "So already presenting Blade Runner as a TV show, which will probably be the first 10 hours."

This series won't be the only Blade Runner show – an anime called Black Lotus is currently airing. The series stars The Matrix 4's Jessica Henwick, as well as Succession's Brian Cox, Orange is the New Black's Samara Wiley, Cobra Kai's Peyton List, and Jupiter's Legacy's Josh Duhamel. It's set in 2032, 13 years after the original Blade Runner and 17 years before Blade Runner 2049. Niander Wallace Jr., who in Blade Runner 2049 is played by Jared Leto, is voiced by Wes Bentley – Cox's character is Niander Wallace Sr.

There's no word yet on what exactly the series is about, but Scott did also talk about the Alien live-action series, confirming the pilot was being written and that a bible (essentially a guide to the TV show) was in the works. The series won't feature Ripley, Sigourney Weaver's iconic character, and will take place mostly planet side.

"It's a story that's set on Earth also," director Noah Hawley revealed. "The alien stories are always trapped… Trapped in a prison, trapped in a space ship. I thought it would be interesting to open it up a little bit so that the stakes of 'What happens if you can't contain it?' are more immediate."

