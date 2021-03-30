Rick and Morty season 5 gets June release date – and a new trailer

Rick and Morty season 5 is getting schwifty in just a few months’ time. Adult Swim has announced the gross-out, dimension-hopping comedy is back in June.

The season 5 premiere will air on Sunday, June 20 on Adult Swim at 11pm Eastern. What can we expect? If the new trailer is anything to go by, plenty of the usual shenanigans: spooky adventures with the Smith/Sanchez clan are punctuated by Rick turning into a planet-dwarfing hologram. It’s all topped off by Jerry revealing an entry on his impossibly lame bucket list: attending a baseball game at every MLB stadium. Way to kill the mood, Jerry.

It’s not yet known if Rick and Morty season 5 will air in one go or multiple parts. Infamously, the fourth season was spread out across 2019 and 2020 – with an agonizing wait of several months in-between the two halves of the season.

Rick and Morty’s other big talking point, that of ‘our’ Beth possibly being a clone, is yet to be addressed. Much like Evil Morty’s fate, expect that to run and run until the show’s creators choose to confront it.

At least one thing is for certain: we’re getting more Rick and Morty in the future. 60 episodes (including season 5) have been greenlit by Adult Swim, with Dan Harmon even confirming that work was well underway on the seventh season of the hit series. Maybe Rick’s dream of Rick and Morty forever and forever will become a reality – starting with the new season.

