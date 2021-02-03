Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu towers over her peers in height comparison chart

Resident Evil Village's famous Lady Dimitrescu, aka the Resident Evil vampire lady, isn't just tall for normal people; she's tall even compared to most of the Resident Evil series' giant mutants.

In a handy height comparison chart created by Redditor 07PandorasBox, you can see that Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu is at least a head taller than every villain up until Thanatos from Resident Evil: Outbreak and the gargantuan T-013 from Resident Evil: Damnation.

Capcom confirmed yesterday that Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu is a back-breaking 9'6" tall, so these comparisons are easy to figure out with just a little digging, but it's still surreal seeing the internet's favorite vampire lady towering above the likes of Mr. X from Resident Evil 2, Nemesis from Resident Evil 3, and even T-002 from the original Resident Evil.

Of course, Lady Dimitrescu does more than command the respect and kinky admiration of the Resident Evil fanbase; in a brief phone call with Mother Miranda from the first trailer, she could also be telling us a whole lot about what's going on in Resident Evil Village. The complete transcript of the call references protagonist Ethan Winters and a mysterious "fool" named Heisenberg, and I'll let you make of it what you will:

"Mother Miranda, I regret to inform you that Ethan Winters has escaped that fool Heisenberg. ...because he is in my castle and has already proven too much for my daughters to handle. When I find him... No... Yes, of course. I understand the importance of the ceremony."

