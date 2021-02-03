Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu towers over her peers in height comparison chart

Outbreak's Thanatos and Damnation's T-013 are the only Resident Evil villains taller than Village's tall vampire lady

Resident Evil 8 Village
Resident Evil Village's famous Lady Dimitrescu, aka the Resident Evil vampire lady, isn't just tall for normal people; she's tall even compared to most of the Resident Evil series' giant mutants.

In a handy height comparison chart created by Redditor 07PandorasBox, you can see that Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu is at least a head taller than every villain up until Thanatos from Resident Evil: Outbreak and the gargantuan T-013 from Resident Evil: Damnation.

Got bored today so I did this height chart which should put the big guns of the series into context. from r/residentevil

Capcom confirmed yesterday that Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu is a back-breaking 9'6" tall, so these comparisons are easy to figure out with just a little digging, but it's still surreal seeing the internet's favorite vampire lady towering above the likes of Mr. X from Resident Evil 2, Nemesis from Resident Evil 3, and even T-002 from the original Resident Evil.

Of course, Lady Dimitrescu does more than command the respect and kinky admiration of the Resident Evil fanbase; in a brief phone call with Mother Miranda from the first trailer, she could also be telling us a whole lot about what's going on in Resident Evil Village. The complete transcript of the call references protagonist Ethan Winters and a mysterious "fool" named Heisenberg, and I'll let you make of it what you will:

"Mother Miranda, I regret to inform you that Ethan Winters has escaped that fool Heisenberg. ...because he is in my castle and has already proven too much for my daughters to handle. When I find him... No... Yes, of course. I understand the importance of the ceremony."

