Coming up we're going to filter out some of the best Resident Evil Village mods. We'll leave the Resident Evil Village porn mod there, where you can look it up if you want because it's really not that great, despite pretty much the main search for mods right now. Instead the Village mods we've got here are a little more practical and creative. There's nothing yet that will radically alter Resident Evil Village bar some FOV tweaks, instead there are some re-skins and cosmetic changes to some characters and gear to mess about with. We'll up things as more Resident Evil Village mods as you can guarantee there will be some creative addition in the not too distance future.

Resident Evil Village mod manager and FOV trainer

(Image credit: Capcom)

Whatever you're planning to inflict on the game, this manager and trainer is where you should start with Resident Evil Village mods. As the name suggests, this will manage all your mods, installing them and doing all the hard work of integrating them with your game files. All you have to to do is drag and drop the mods you want to use into the manager, let it do complicated stuff and then you can turn mods on and off and generally mess about with the game.

Resident Evil Village baby Chris mod

(Image credit: Capcom)

This is not the most practical Resident Evil Village mod, and not even one you'll see that much of. But if you want to swap Ethan and Mia's daughter Rose's head to that of Chris Redfield, then this absolutely the mod you need. Rose doesn't appear directly in a lot of the game but if you want to see a grown man's face attached to a baby's body then this will scratch that weird itch.

Resident Evil Village Lady X mod

(Image credit: Capcom)

This is a simple mod that will reskin Lady Dimitrescu to look a little more like Mr X from Resident Evil 2. It won't change anything else, just the skin and eyes of the game's poster star to look more 'X' like. Given how she follows you around the castle at a similar, slow steady pace, it's a fitting visual overhaul for the moment.

Resident Evil Village Lady Wong mod

(Image credit: Capcom)

If you want to swap in a familiar face to the game, then this Resident Evil Village Lady Wong mod will replace Lady Dimitrescu's head with that of series regular Ada Wong. So that means you'll be chased around the house by a 10 foot Ada in a red dress. Not the red dress Ada usually wears, but I'm sure that's just a matter of time.

Resident Evil Village Thomas the Tank Engine mod

(Image credit: Capcom)

Because it's the law, here's your Resident Evil Village Thomas the Tank Engine mod. Download the files and you'll be able to replace Lady Dimitrescu's face with that of Thomas the Tank Engine. You can also be chased by the daughters in the same form if you like that sort of thing. All while the a creepy echoey version of the theme tune plays. Install it and think about what you've done.

Resident Evil Village fly swat mod

(Image credit: Capcom)

Obviously the thing you really need to help you deal with Lady Dimitrescu's insecty daughters is a fly swat to beat away the cloud of flies that surround you. Oh, this isn't an actually functioning fly swat, though, just a reskinned knife. It'll look the part at least, as you flail helplessly at the swarm.

