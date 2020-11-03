Resident Evil 8 supports 4K ray tracing with adaptive triggers on PS5

Resident Evil 8 will support 4K and ray tracing on PS5, according to a slate of new details that have emerged.

The official PlayStation Store listing for Capcom's upcoming horror sequel has recently been updated with a load of brand new details for the PS5 version of the game. On the visual side of things, Resident Evil 8 will support both 4K and ray tracing on the PS5.

There's also some incredibly fast load times to look forward to, thanks to the PS5's "ultra high-speed SSD." Finally, it sounds like Capcom's really going to be taking advantage of the DualSense's features for Resident Evil 8, with adaptive triggers and haptic feedback to "simulate the effect of firing a real gun."

Obviously, the DualSense controller features are exclusive to the PS5 version of Resident Evil 8, but there's currently no word on whether the Xbox Series X version of the game will also support 4K graphics with ray tracing. With ray tracing already confirmed for a number of Xbox Series X games including Watch Dogs Legion, for example, it's hard to imagine Xbox not including the feature as well.

Last month Resident Evil 8 development staff revealed new details about the game's murky story. Returning Resident Evil 7 protagonist Ethan Winters is lured to the dark village by Chris Redfield, and it sounds like the werewolf-like enemies will hunt in packs. Speaking of the previous game, Resident Evil 8 has a lot more player experimentation than Ethan's previous adventure in Louisiana, and it's rumoured to be the longest Resident Evil game using the RE Engine to date.

