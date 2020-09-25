Resident Evil 8 has more freedom and player experimentation than Resident Evil 7

Capcom has revealed a load of new information about the upcoming Resident Evil 8 at the Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online.

Firstly, there was a series of new gameplay snippets of Resident Evil 8 debuted. We got a look at protagonist Ethan Winters combing through the grand houses and hallways of the mysterious village, with development staff commenting that there's a lot more freedom and player experimentation in Resident Evil 8 compared to 7.

Additionally, the development staff present at Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online commented that Resident Evil 8 might come to current-gen consoles after all. Right now, the sequel is only confirmed for the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC, but while Capcom revealed that they are considering the game for the PS4 and Xbox One, they unfortunately can't guarantee anything right now.

Elsewhere, Capcom showed off the same Resident Evil 8 trailer that we've seen before. We can see plenty of foes that sure look like werewolves, which Capcom commented can really overwhelm the player when they work together.

Finally, the Resident Evil 8 section of the Capcom TGS panel rounded out by saying that there would be plenty more information shared about the game soon. We'll have to keep posted for a specific release date for Resident Evil 8, which right now is only confirmed for launch at some point in 2021.

