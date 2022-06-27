Resident Evil 7 new-gen version gets a PS5 and Xbox Series patch, but it's probably not the one fans were hoping for

The new-gen Resident Evil games have received an update, but it's probably not the one fans were hoping for.

Earlier today, Capcom announced the new-gen version of Resident Evil 7 had received a brand new patch on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The new update, however, begins and ends at fixing items in Challenges not showing up correctly when linking to RE.NET., the online tracker for Capcom's most recent Resident Evil games.

Update notice for the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S versions of Resident Evil 7 biohazard:We have fixed the issue that was causing some items in CHALLENGES to not show up correctly when linking to RE. NET.June 27, 2022 See more

Fans were probably hoping for a patch that focused on gameplay aspects of the new-gen Resident Evil ports, but they were left disappointed. Earlier this month, Capcom announced that Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7 would all receive new-gen versions with immediate effect across both PlayStation and Xbox consoles, free to anyone who already owned any of the three games.

However, technical issues have been running rampant throughout the new-gen versions of all three games since they launched. As reported just below by Resident Evil veteran content creator Suzi Hunter, Resident Evil 3 currently suffers from issues like zombies walking through walls, Carlos being attacked while on the PS5's home screen, and the entire console actually crashing.

I was playing RE3 remake on PS5 and a group of zombies walked through a wall like ghosts. I tried to record it but the ps5 dashboard came up while the game was running. I could hear Carlos getting attacked on the dashboard and then the whole console crashed. 😂June 19, 2022 See more

Additionally, Hunter reported issues with Resident Evil 2's new-gen upgrade just a few days later. It seems the ray-traced lighting for Leon S. Kennedy's debut outing isn't exactly going to plan, according to the screenshots seen just below, and what's more, both Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7 consistently crash the PS5 console.

So… about those Next-Gen RE ports. Such beautiful ray traced lighting. RE3 and RE7 consistently crash my PS5. pic.twitter.com/wiX5OBJkqwJune 21, 2022 See more

It wasn't looking great for Capcom's new-gen trilogy of Resident Evil games. So, while one of the three games has today received a patch on new-gen consoles, it probably wasn't the one players were hoping for, given the ongoing gameplay issues surrounding all three titles. Hopefully, Capcom has a plan lined up to deal with the various gameplay and graphical issues currently running amok.

Head over to our Resident Evil 7 collectibles guide if you want to dig up everything hiding in Capcom's superb horror reboot.