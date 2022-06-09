Is Resident Evil 4 Remake on PS4?

At time of writing Capcom have not indicated that the Resident Evil 4 Remake will be on PS4. Whether it's a PS5 exclusive, or a PS4 port is happening has not explicitly been ruled out in any way that we could find. However, all current indications seem to be that it'll be skipping the previous console generation in favour for the newer ones, which will be a blow to anybody who has yet to get hold of a PS5. So let's take a look at what we do know about the RE4 Remake, and what to expect in terms of platform compatibility below, as well as how you can get close on a PS4.

Is Resident Evil 4 Remake PS5 exclusive or on PS4? At time of writing the Resident Evil 4 Remake, as announced in the June 2022 Sony State of Play broadcast, is confirmed to be releasing on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and even PSVR2, currently scheduled for release on March 24 2023. A PS4 or Xbox One release has not been confirmed, suggesting that the Remake won't be playable on older consoles and platforms altogether. Admittedly, the previous version of Resident Evil 4 - the Remaster - is currently playable on PS4 and Xbox One, but it's clearly not going to be the same sort of experience as the Remake, which early details indicate will very much be a ground-up redesign and reconceptualisation of the original RE4.

Whereas the Resident Evil 4 Remaster for PS4 was released back in 2016, it's a general polishing of the original game, changing very little in order to preserve it overall. The remit of the new Remake appears to be reinventing the game for modern sensibilities, continuing the trend in much the same way as the RE2 and RE3 Remakes in recent years.

Comments from Capcom's Promotion Producer Edvin Edso indicate that controls, graphics, and even aspects of the storyline will be changed in the Remake, while the Reveal Trailer had a tone that felt distinctly more focused on classic horror than the frenetic, madcap tension of the original. Whichever version of the game ends up being superior, it's clear that they're likely going to be very different experiences.