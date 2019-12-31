Resident Evil 2 remake mod lets you play as Ellie from The Last of Us

A new fan-made mod for Resident Evil 2 lets you play as a familiar zombie-hunter not from the Resident Evil universe; Ellie from The Last of Us. The aptly-titled 'Ellie The Last of Us Mod' by Darkness Valtier replaces Claire Redfield with the plucky, infection-defying Ellie.

Considering Ellie's lived her entire life under the threat of runners, stalkers, and clickers, I'm more worried for Mr. X than I am for Ellie. And with the seasoned survivor standing at Claire Redfield's full-grown height, Ellie's more badass than ever.

Naturally, modding a 14-year-old girl into a model for a full-grown woman results in a product that's not always 100% natural-looking. That said, it's one of the most impressive mods I've seen for a game that's been modded to oblivion since it came out nearly a year ago.

The majority of Resident Evil 2 mods swap out the relentless Mr. X with a different model, and the results range from silly to hideously terrifying. If you're looking to lessen the horror of Mr. X, the one that turns him into the goose from Untitled Goose Game should do. Or if you're a glutton for punishment, test your nerves with a mod that turns Mr. X into Pennywise, the clown from It.

The Ellie mod isn't available on Nexus Mods yet, but you can access it via a link provided by Wccftech and see for yourself if Ellie's courage is infectious enough for you to face Mr. X at last and finally beat the game.