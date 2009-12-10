Reshoots for Jonah Hex

It seems that comic-book adap Jonah Hex is heading for reshoots early next year - with its director being overseen by a 'consultant' during the process. Are those alarm bells we're hearing?



This is Jimmy Hayward's first project after helming Horton Hears a Who and, according to Bloodydisgusting , I Am Legend 's Francis Lawrence has been brought in to give the guy some back-up.



Is this all hands to the pumps to save a movie with problems, or just a perfectly understandable attempt to make an already decent film a little better, given that it's not slated for release until June?





Jonah Hex stars Brolin as an ex-Civil War officer-turned-bounty hunter with a hideously scarred face who finds himself trying to stop John Malkovich's voodoo-wielding bad guy from raising an army of undead soldiers.





Lawrence already has experience working with zombified hordes after wrangling the Infected in I Am Legend , so if the voodoo hoodoo comes to fruition in Hex , expect the soldiers to run stupidly fast and headbutt everything in sight.



