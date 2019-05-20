Release Radar: Our pick of the week's best TV, movies, and games (May 20-26)

1. Survive the horror poolside with 3 Resident Evil games on Switch

It sounds weird in retrospect, but GameCube was the place for gory zombie horror in the early 2000s. A collaboration between Capcom and Nintendo brought the Resident Evil remake, Resident Evil 0, and Resident Evil 4 to the little behandled console, and though none of them stayed exclusive to the platform, it still feels right to play them on a Nintendo system. As of May 21, you'll be able to play the whole set on Nintendo Switch, too - which means you're free to take all the chilling moments with you to the sunny beach or poolside. Slide out the Joy-Cons, and you could even hold on to the stem of your margarita glass at the same time (attempt at your own risk of spilling delicious beverage all over yourself, and only if you're of legal age to get your 'rita on).

What: Resident Evil remake, Resident Evil 0, and Resident Evil 4

Where: Nintendo Switch

When: May 21

2. Drift the days away with Team Sonic Racing

Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled isn't the only kart racer speeding onto the scene this year, as Sega's speedy mascot is back with his pals in Team Sonic Racing, a colorful arcade racer with some new twists. Instead of only looking out for number one, you'll choose a team of three contestants before you hit the track, with the ability to share items among your crew. Even if you're not the speediest driver who knows exactly how to take each turn, you can still support your team by passing on boosts and knocking out any opponents in local or online multiplayer. With any luck, striving for the best times in Team Sonic Racing will help you forget those ghastly teeth from the Sonic the Hedgehog movie trailer .

What: Team Sonic Racing

Where: Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC

When: May 21

3. A Monster Hunter clone finally escapes into the wild

Dauntless has served its time in open beta and is finally getting an official release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It's a 'free-to-play, pretty to look at' take on the Monster Hunter formula, with players working together to hunt down massive Behemoths. Players have been having fun in its magical world for awhile as part of the beta, so the official launch will also see the arrival of Hunt Pass Season 5: Hidden Blades and the start of the Moon Blossom Festival. If you haven't checked it out yet it's a pretty safe bet, and you can play 50 levels of content on basic for free.

What: Dauntless

Where: PS4, Xbox One, and PC

When: May 21

4. Brightburn could be the answer to your superhero fatigue

After more than three hours of staring at super arms, legs, and buttocks for Avengers: Endgame it would be totally understandable if you were feeling a little bit over strong people in spandex. Maybe you were thinking about getting into French arthouse movies instead? Forget it, because Brightburn will lure you back to the superpowered side with a dark twist on the Superman story. A couple takes in a mysterious child who appears to have special abilities (and a nasty temper). Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is one of the producers, and Elizabeth Banks and David Denman star.

What: Brightburn

Where: Movie theaters

When: May 24

5. HBO wants to show you how damn hard it worked on Game of Thrones

The epic show might be over, but HBO is attempting to fill the gaping hole in our lives with a documentary - Game of Thrones: The Last Watch - to show you how the sausage was made. Honestly, if I was any of the crew, I'd want to shout about it too. Can you even imagine how many bloody Ikea rugs they had to source and spraypaint black for the Night's Watch? And do not even get the producers started on the number of tater tots you have to feed a dragon to keep it happy. Whatever your thoughts on the show's finale, the documentary will be a fascinating look at what went on behind the scenes to create the biggest show of the decade.

What: Game of Thrones: The Last Watch

Where: HBO

When: May 26

Release Radar picks the best games, movies, and shows of the next seven days every Monday at 11am GMT.