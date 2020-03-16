Release Radar: Our pick of the week's best TV, movies, and games (March 16 - 22)

1. Total War: Three Kingdoms: A World Betrayed DLC gives you another chance to play one of the best RTS games of all time

It's hard to believe it's been almost a year since Creative Assembly launched its latest masterpiece in a long line of unbeatable RTS games, but the British studio isn't done yet with its recent return to ancient China. Total War: Three Kingdoms' next piece of paid DLC, A World Betrayed, takes place after the events of the main campaign and focuses on two new factions led by Lü Bu and Sun Ce. The expansion is worth its asking price, too, promising new factions, battlefield units, events and story missions, legendary characters, and so much more. If you already own the base game, this is a no-brainer. If not, then now's your chance to learn what all the fuss is about.

What: Total War: Three Kingdoms: A World Betrayed

Where: PC

When: March 19

2. Feel Good is a romantic comedy without the cliches

In the mood for a love story that will smash your heart to bits but make you laugh as it happens? Then Netflix has a new series for you. Starring stand-up comedian Mae Martin and Fresh Meat's Charlotte Ritchie, Feel Good is the story of two women falling in love and trying to make a relationship work despite career pressures, addiction and family strife. Lisa Kudrow plays the meddling mom, and Black Mirror and Toast of London star Adrian Lukis plays Martin's father. The story is semi-autobiographical and looks as charming and real as Martin's stand up, so it's one to add to your Netflix list immediately.

What: Feel Good

Where: Netflix

When: March 19

3. Altered Carbon: Resleeved could kick start a new Netflix revolution

We’re always down for more from our favorite shows, and Netflix is paving the way with Resleeved, an animated film set in the world of Altered Carbon. It not only looks like an essential slice of sci-fi in its own right, but may just be the starting point for a new wave of fresh stories from several franchises.

Resleeved has all the hallmarks you’d expect of Altered Carbon: cyberpunk intrigue, Takeshi Kovacs chasing after a mystery (this time involving the Yakuza), and an abundance of OTT action scenes. But the added bonus of it being an anime means it can go further than any live-action show could in terms of scope and scale. It’s also an interesting look at how Netflix might be planning to flesh out its Original series via other means – especially with that Witcher animated film coming later this year.

What: Altered Carbon: Resleeved

Where: Netflix

When: March 19

4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons arrives at the perfect time with a tropical getaway package in your pocket

I don't think the idea of relocating to a deserted tropical island filled with adorable creatures and their tiny toe beans has ever been more appealing. When the real world is making even leaving the house feel a bit treacherous, what better to do than immerse yourself in the glorious peacefulness that is Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Its never-ending gameplay loop of fishing, catching bugs, improving your home and making friends with an ever-increasing cast of quirky critters feels incredibly comforting, especially now, and with new features like terraforming and Nook Miles to explore, there are plenty of great reasons to curl up with Nook and co. It's the first Animal Crossing game for Switch too, marking some seven years since Animal Crossing: New Leaf arrived on 3DS, meaning it feels like an even bigger deal than usual. Go on, give Tom Nook a call and make your own little paradise.

What: Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Where: Nintendo Switch

When: March 20

5. Doom Eternal is the classic shooter, bigger and better

Doom Eternal arrives with one hell of a mission in front of it. I'm not even talking about taking the demons to task as they spew out of the mouth of hell and spread out across the earth, the monsters ripping and tearing what little of humanity remains one limb at a time. No, I'm talking about id Software's mission to clear the high bar it set for itself with Doom 2016. The studio has worked to create a sequel that is faster, smarter, and bolder than anything it has produced in the past. Doom Eternal wants to drag us through a relentless adventure where every squeeze of the trigger is rewarded with a healthy serving of blood, guts, and gore. Doom Eternal is a pure and spirited first-person shooter, taking the ethos of 1995's Doom 2 and bringing it kicking and screaming into the 21st Century.

What: Doom Eternal

Where: PS4, Xbox One, PC

When: March 20

Release Radar picks the best games, movies, and shows of the next seven days every Monday at 11am GMT.