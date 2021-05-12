Regina King's next directing project is an adaptation of the Bitter Root comics

Regina King has her next directing project in the works – a big-screen adaptation of the Bitter Root comic book series created by David F. Walker, Sanford Green, and Chuck Brown.

King will also produce alongside Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, while screenwriter and comic book writer Bryan Edward Hill is working on the script. Walker, Green, and Brown will executive produce. Set during the Harlem Renaissance of 1924, Bitter Root follows the Sangeryes, a fractured family of once-great monster hunters who must face an unimaginable evil that descends upon New York City.

For generations, the Sangeryes have hunted and cured those infected by a supernatural force that feeds off the prejudice of the era, transforming human beings into hideous monsters. With most of the family dead and the surviving Sangeryes at odds between saving or killing the creatures, they must overcome the wounds of the past in the hopes of thwarting an invasion.

This is King's first directing project since her feature directorial debut One Night in Miami, which was nominated for three awards at this year's Oscars. She was also nominated for Best Director at the Golden Globes.

King is still working in front of the camera, too – she'll next appear in The Harder They Come, a Netflix Western starring Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, and LaKeith Stanfield, her first acting role since her Oscar-winning turn in 2018's If Beale Street Could Talk .