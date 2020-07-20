Razer Viper Ultimate review: Astonishing performance but slightly lacking customization

The Razer Viper Ultimate offers up some premium tech packed into a featherlight, ultra-responsive chassis and the result can often be a stunningly intuitive experience. That’s if you’re willing to pay, however, and this pointer certainly doesn’t come cheap, especially considering the limited customization options in both programmable macro buttons and weight.

Holding the Razer Viper Ultimate for the first time, it’s difficult to comprehend how such performance can be so featherlight. At first glance, Razer’s ambidextrous esports mouse could be mistaken for cheap it’s so lightweight, but don’t be fooled - this isn’t your average pointer and the tech packed inside such a streamlined shell makes for blitzing speed and accuracy.

Features

(Image credit: Future)

The Viper Ultimate is made to be light, and strips away a few customizable macros and extra weight features one might expect from a premium gaming mouse to achieve that. You’re only getting two buttons on either side of the main chassis, aimed under the thumb of whichever hand you’re using the ambidextrous mouse with, along with the clickable scroll wheel. That’s a little underwhelming considering the level of customization you’ll find in other models at this price point, and the lack of weight options also restricts those looking for a chunkier feel.

However, if you’re going for speed and accuracy and can do away with a few of your macros, you’ll find the Viper Ultimate flies away with the competition. There’s a 20,000 DPI Focus+ optical sensor powering a wireless response like no other and the end result is a tracking speed of 650 inches per second.

That means fluid, seamless movement on screen - capable of even the most frantic of platformers or shooters. Plus the Razer Optical Mouse Switch makes for lightning fast actuation on every click.

Design

An unassuming aesthetic and slimline profile make the Viper Ultimate sit perfectly on any desk. There’s no glaring LEDs poking out of every corner, but a simple matte finish over the classic Razer logo makes a satisfying statement nonetheless.

This matte covering evades prints nicely, with a textured grip down each side keeping everything under your control to create an incredibly tight experience overall.

If you’re looking for a mouse conducive to a lighter touch fingertip grip, the smaller profile and squat design makes the Viper Ultimate a seamless extension of yourself. If, however, you prefer a heavier claw design, you might struggle to gain purchase on the skinnier frame, especially with larger hands. If you’re looking for a gaming mouse designed to fit directly into an esports player’s hand, however, you’ll be after this lighter form factor anyway.

(Image credit: Future)

Performance

The Razer Viper Ultimate may be light and sleek but it’s certainly not lacking in sheer power. Inside this nimble exterior sits some serious tech, with Razer’s optical sensors and switches working to deliver an effortless scan across the battlefield that still keeps up with twitch reflex clicks.

The effect is just as noticeable in everyday work, and after a week’s continuous use in both work and play, switching from the larger Logitech G502 Hero to the Razer’s nimble form makes every pinpoint movement feel even fresher.

Speed, of course, isn’t everything. Rest assured however, the responsiveness of the Viper Ultimate doesn’t come at a detriment to its precision. Even the newest of PC gamers will appreciate the smooth tracking and astonishingly low latency.

It’s not just fast for a wireless mouse either, spinning backwards to deliver a panicked headshot to an attacking Raptidon in The Outer Worlds, the Viper Ultimate served up a speed and accuracy that many a premium wired mouse would be proud of.