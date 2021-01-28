Razer Viper 8K claims to be 8 times faster than any other gaming mouse

The Razer Viper 8K is the company's next high-performance gaming mouse, and it's slated to be eight times faster than the competition. It's available now for $79.99 USD / £79.99 GBP.

Powered by proprietary 'Hyperpolling Technology', this addition to the Viper range aims to lower latency for a smoother, more responsive experience. That's because the Razer Viper 8K offers a polling rate of 8,000Hz - a significant increase from the industry standard of 1,000Hz. In practical terms, this helps to eliminate cursor stutter on screens with a higher refresh rate (seen on many of the best gaming monitors) by giving more up-to-date cursor positions. In fact, it reduces input delay from 1ms to 1/8th of a millisecond. You can see an example of how it compares to competing mice below.

(Image credit: Razer)

The Viper 8K also relies upon 2nd-gen optical switches to go with its 20,000 DPI sensor. As with the polling rate, this allows for increased speed. Rather than relying on a physical mechanism, inputs are logged by your click breaking beams of light. Unlike the previous Razer Viper, these switches have also been given more tactile feedback to go with a click latency of less than 0.125ms and an overall life expectancy of 70 million clicks. Those are pretty solid numbers to back up the 8K's claim of being "the world's fastest gaming mouse".

We're still in the process of finishing our review for the Razer Viper 8K so will need to get back to you on whether it tops our guide to the best Razer mouse and the best gaming mouse overall, but signs so far are good: from our hands-on time, it's a much smoother and more responsive experience.

However, the main benefit is the fact that it's available for the same price as the standard Razer Viper. A notably faster mouse for the same cost? No matter what, that feels like a win-win.

