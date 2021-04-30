Razer Orochi V2 review: "A resounding success"

The Razer Orochi V2 isn't perfect, but it's not far off - it's a fantastic wireless mouse for gaming or work.

The Razer Orochi V2 is dreaming of better days ahead. To be precise, this wireless, petite mouse has its sights set on those of us that game on the go. With things gradually returning to normal, it's ready for quick matches during your commute or portable control if you happen to cart the best gaming laptops around.

How does it stack up against the best wireless gaming mouse , though? We put the Razer Orochi V2 through its paces like the cruel taskmasters we are to find out.

Features

Essential info (Image credit: Razer) Price: $79.99 / £79.99

Form factor: Right-handed

Connectivity: Wireless (HyperSpeed 2.4GHz, Bluetooth)

Buttons: 6

DPI: 18,000

IPS: Up to 450 per second

Acceleration: Up to 40G

Sensor: Razer 5G

Switches: Mechanical (2nd-gen)

Feet: 100% PTFE

Weight: 2.29oz (65g)

Tested on an Nvidia RTX 2080Ti-powered gaming PC

Let's talk numbers, shall we? The new Orochi runs on a single AA or AAA battery (you can use whichever one you have to hand) and supposedly features up to 950 hours of battery life as a result. That's not bad going at all; it's a far higher number than most other wireless mice, and not by a small amount.

Its wireless functionality doesn't let the side down either. Besides Bluetooth, the Orochi V2 features Hyperspeed tech. According to Razer, this provides a performance that is "at least 25% faster than any other gaming mouse." Considering how quick some entries on our best gaming mouse guide are, it's a claim worth taking notice of.

This Orochi is feather-light, too. Coming in at just 2.11oz / 60g without batteries, you won't be weighed down by it at all. It's also small enough to slot into a pocket or bag with ease (in terms of size, it gives the Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini and the Razer Viper Mini a run for their money). That doesn't mean it skips extra buttons, though - two can be found on the left-hand side, and a DPI button sits below the scroll wheel.

Plus, what lies underneath defies expectations you might have of such a dinky mouse; it packs in 2nd-gen mechanical switches and a 5G optical sensor that can hit 18,000 DPI. This doesn't match the likes of the Razer Naga Pro , and that's a shame, but it's still above and beyond what most of us need.

Design

Thanks to a symmetrical design, the Razer Orochi V2 is one handsome son of a gun. More precisely, it's elegant - there aren't any aggressive edges, grills, or ostentatious RGB lights to be found here. Instead, it occupies itself with a matte plastic shell that isn't segmented into pieces or perforated with holes. It's remarkably modest because of that and opts for a more streamlined design that's reminiscent of the Corsair Sabre RGB Pro . Perfect for the office or at home, in other words.

Just be aware that this isn't an ambidextrous device (while it doesn't claim to be, it has the look of one). Because the extra buttons are only found on the mouse's left side, it's not going to suit anyone that isn't right-handed. Sadly, this isn't an addition to our best left-handed gaming mouse guide.

Performance

You might think that the Razer Orochi V2 would be somehow 'less' than a standard gaming mouse thanks to its petite nature, but that simply isn't the case. It performs beautifully in work tasks, and the scroll wheel has a pleasingly tactile action. Meanwhile, the mechanical switches offer a sharp, satisfying click.

Sure, it won't go down as well with those who prefer chunkier mice such as the Corsair Ironclaw RGB. Nevertheless, it does serve all grip types well enough. Particularly if you add on Razer's new, sold-separately grip tape.

In addition, the reduced footprint will be welcomed by anyone with smaller hands. It's much easier to throw around your mouse mat than competitors, and its 100% PTFE feet contribute to a smooth glide that requires minimal wrist movements. This allowed me to quickly adjust formation to meet new attacks on the battlefield of A Total War Saga: Troy, not to mention get foes in my sights during Apex Legends. Throw in its absurdly long battery life and there's a lot to love about this little rodent.

Unfortunately, the Orochi V2 isn't perfect. It was a little too dainty for me during first-person shooters unless I was using a palm grip, mainly because I found the side buttons tricky to hit otherwise. Similarly, the scroll wheel was a little awkward when it came to clicks - I struggled to hit it without scrolling instead, and had to be quite careful when attempting to mark enemies in Apex.

These aren't dealbreakers, though, and a lot of those complaints can be resolved after getting used to the Orochi's size.

Overall - should you buy it?

If you want a good wireless gaming mouse, it doesn't get much better than the Razer Orochi V2. Even though some problems hold it back from being a slam-dunk (and some may prefer the idea of a built-in battery rather than using AA or AAAs), it's still a resounding success.