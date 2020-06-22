Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart "would not have been possible" without PS5's faster loading times

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart 's dimension-hopping gameplay was made possible by PS5 's commitment to ending load times.

While the next game in the Ratchet & Clank series will naturally make new advancements in the field of lombax fur graphics, Insomniac Games creative director Marcus Smith paid special attention to a less flashy part of PS5 in a new video : the console's system-level SSD integration. Ratchet & Clank has taken players to new worlds filled with strange sights to see ever since it started, but always with loading screens separating each place from the next.

"Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is a game that utilizes dimensions and dimensional rifts, and that would not have been possible without the solid state drive of the PlayStation 5," Smith said. "The SSD is screamingly fast. It allows us to build worlds and project players from one place to another in near instantaneous speeds. It is an unbelievable game-changer in terms of, we can now do gameplay where you're in one world and the next moment you're in another."

Another core part of the Ratchet & Clank experience is augmented by the new possibilities of PS5: the weapons. Smith gave the example of the new Enforcer, which is basically a sci-fi double-barreled shotgun. The DualSense controller dynamically adjusts its trigger's tension so you can feel the difference between firing one barrel with a half pull or both with a full pull.

"All along the way you can feel the difference between the tension tightening up, and it just makes all our weapons much more immersive and powerful feeling," Smith said.