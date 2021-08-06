Quentin Tarantino pitches Rambo: First Blood remake with Adam Driver

Quentin Tarantino has made it clear that he only wants to direct 10 movies before he retires. However, if he had time for a few more, he has an idea for what he'd do –he'd like to make another version of First Blood starring Adam Driver and Kurt Russell.

"When David O. Russell talked about doing The Fighter, he was over himself and over being the auteur," Tarantino told The Big Picture podcast. "He just wanted to make a good movie that people are going to enjoy. There was something really refreshing about him saying that, and that perspective. If I just wanted to make a good movie, that I knew would be good, I would take David Morrell’s novel for First Blood and do the novel. Not the movie that was made out of First Blood. I would do the novel."

First Blood was brought to the big screen in 1982, with Sylvester Stallone playing troubled Vietnam War veteran John Rambo who ends up fighting for his life in small-town Washington after a series of brutal events.

Tarantino continued: "Kurt Russell would play the sheriff, and [Adam Driver] would play Rambo. Every time I read it, the dialogue is so fantastic in the David Morrell novel that you’re reading it out loud. It would be so good. But now I want to do more than that. But if it was just about to make a good movie, that’s out there."