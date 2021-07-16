QuakeCon will be all-digital again this year

QuakeCon At Home returns for a second year and will showcase a series of upcoming titles from Zenimax Media’s studios including Bethesda.

The conference aims to bring fans of Zenimax Media’s studios together to celebrate their favourite games and raise money for good causes whilst doing so. The event will kick off on August 19, 2021 and continue until August 21, 2021.

In a statement released by the organizers, this year’s event promises “live streams featuring updates on existing and upcoming games, tournaments, charity fundraising, giveaways, and more.”

The announcement also gave a brief overview of what fans can expect from the event, which starts with a Global Stream that kicks off at 2pm ET/11am PT/7pm BST and will feature influencer streams, Bethesda’s own Community teams from around the world, developer appearances, and game updates.

The Official QuakeCon Twitch Team will also be making a return where the team will play and share games whilst helping to raise money for the QuakeCon-supported charities. The organizers have promised that some fans will also be featured on the QuakeCon Twitch Team page and that there’s also a QuakeCon Discord server for fans to discuss the event live.

Staying true to their cause, QuakeCon has revealed the charities it will be supporting during this year’s event and this includes Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC), NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, The Trevor Project, and UNICEF.

It also makes a point about supporting animal charities with the return of their annual animal charity t-shirts whose profits will go towards the charities: Dallas Pets Alive and FOUR PAWS. What makes this merchandise even more desirable is the animal/video game crossovers they feature including a Doom-themed ‘Pugcubus’ shirt and a Deathloop inspired ‘Catloop’ shirt.

If this is the first time that you’re hearing about QuakeCon, here’s what it’s all about: The event is a celebration of Zenimax Media - an Xbox Games Studio company - which owns studios such as Bethesda Softworks (best known for Fallout and The Elder Scrolls), id Software (the studio behind Doom and Wolfenstein), Arkane Studios (who will bring us Deathloop and Redfall ), Tango Gameworks (the people behind The Evil Within and Ghostwire Tokyo ), and others.