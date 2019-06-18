PUBG Miramar map: find the best places to drop

The Miramar map’s 2017 debut in PUBG was something of a disaster. It was only the second map in the game, and players were initially excited to get away from Erangel to try something new—but opinion quickly soured against its arid deserts. Despite many changes, it’s still arguably the least-loved map in PUBG, and therefore the one that players have put the least effort into perfecting. Thankfully, that means a quick look at our PUBG Miramar map pointers will give you knowledge that many others won’t have.

If you follow our advice, and read the explanations about why we recommend certain locations, you’ll be in the mix when the last ten players are left. Here are the best places to land on Miramar, and why...

El Pozo

El Pozo can be a risky play, especially if it is within close distance to the plane’s path, but it can easily set you up for an amazing game. It’s the second largest city on the map and, as you would expect, houses a lot of loot.

The boxing ring is a place many like to drop, so unless you fancy your chances early game the better bet is to try and land further into the city and loot you way through some of the larger buildings. Then pick off the survivors from the boxing ring. Be weary of everyone that drops with you though, because it is relatively easy to move around El Pozo while staying in cover and remaining unseen.

There are more than enough vehicle spawns here to almost guarantee you one if needed, and while its location isn’t the most central, it’s quite rare that the circle will push you to leave early, unlike some of the locations on the very outskirts of the map.

Water Treatment

Water Treatment may look like a terrible place to land, but it actually has a very high amount of good quality loot, and is in a great location to end up near the first circle, if not in it. However, now more people know how great Water Treatment can be, so it’s also quite a popular drop.

On a good day this can kit out a full squad of four, but you will have to take down whoever lands with you with the limited loot you land on. There really isn’t that much solid cover in Water Treatment, and even the areas that you can hide behind allow for easy flanks. Combine that with a lot of the loot locations leaving you very exposed and you're often stuck with what you land on until you take out the competition.

The main two buildings are solid shouts, but the real loot can be found around the pipes in the middle. You will be exposed, but with tons of individual loot spawns in that area it should be easy to drop onto a solid weapon.

Los Leones

Arguably the most enticing location on the map, Los Leones is the biggest city in all of PUBG by quite a long way, and with it comes a lot of looting options - you should never leave Los Leones without two fully kitted out weapons of your choice. This of course brings a lot of players to the area, but the sheer size of Los Leones offers up a lot of cover and space to loot in, which means if you play smart you can avoid early-game fights all together.

If you don’t fancy heading right into the city, there is a line of warehouse buildings going North to South on the entire West side of the city. Land here and make your way through all the big buildings and you should come out with solid loot, in a short amount of time and with little resistance.

Vehicles are also not a concern with more spawns than you could ever make use of, and there is a ton of ways to get out of the city if one road is locked down. In fact the only major downside, outside of the popularity, is that some of the buildings, or building sites, offer little loot and take ages to explore. Stick to the completed buildings and you should be fine.

Hacienda del Patrón

If you are new to Miramar there really seems like no good reason to drop on Hacienda del Patrón. It’s a tiny location, with little in the way of buildings and it’s right next to the much bigger town of San Martin. But drop there once and you'll understand that the loot available here is unlike any other on the map.

Head towards the villa towards the North of Hacienda and you will be greeted with more loot than any one person can carry. It'll easily kit out a squad of four, nine times out of 10, and chances are you'll walk out with at least a couple of silenced weapons and as many level two helmets and vests and you could need.

This kind of loot of course brings with it a lot of foes, who you will have to defeat to walk out with the riches Hacienda has to offer, and vehicles are not guaranteed. But it is very central, and often in the first circle, so you’ll have time to win some fights and loot everything there is.

Pecado

If you want to die, or get a lot of practise in early game fights then go to Pecado. This tiny town is located right in the middle of the map, meaning it is reachable from almost every plane path, and has basically become Miramar’s version of School. You drop here, grab a gun and go fight straight away.

The boxing ring and casino are the two major attractions, and offer solid loot, but that really doesn’t matter 90% of the time, because Pecado is always a case of grab what you can when you land and make the best of it. The other buildings on the West side can be solid options if you want to survive, but that really isn’t buying into the fun of Pecado.

If, by some miracle, yo do make it out of Pecado alive and with solid loot, which you will have because you'll be able to loot about 10 different bodies once the dust settles, you should be in a good spot. But be warned that even for the best players escaping Pecado is a rare occurrence.

Valle del Mar

Valle del Mar is a risky play, not because of the amount of people that go there, which is usually low, or because of questionable loot, which is quite high, but because of its location. Sitting on the South coast it’s the most almost as far West as you can go. There are a few vehicle spawns, especially around the bridge, but sometimes you might not get a vehicles and that is basically game over.

If you get a plane path that allows it then Valle del Mar can be a good shout. It has solid loot, is rarely a busy location and sits on the water, meaning you can make rotations via the waves if you want to. But you have to be ready to move early if the circle is not kind.

While it’s much less of a viable strategy than on Erangle, you an bridge camp here to get a few easy kills. It of course depends on the plane route, but with southern planes you can certainly rack up a couple of kills this way.

Chumacera

Chumacera is a weird one. On the map it looks pretty sizable but in reality only offers up enough loot for one squad at the most. However, this means that its rare multiple people drop here, unless it’s close to the plane, so it can be a safe drop for those not looking to fight. If it’s not directly under the plane, then this can easily be a game winning drop.

Loot is average at best, but if you are alone you should come out with a decent load out, especially if you mop up all the smaller buildings on the outskirts. While it is tempting to go for the high ground that has a couple of big sheds, the loot up there is actually limited, so starting on the lower side of town is usually the better option.

There’s a few vehicle spawns and a load of smaller compounds in the surrounding area, so even if the town itself is disappointing, you have a lot of other options, which makes this quite the versatile drop.

This cave just south of Los Leones

This is one for solo games only, or maybe at a push duos, but there is no way a squad is coming out of here with enough loot to sustain them. However, when playing alone this is a great drop. Not that many people either know about it, or value it enough to go there, which means most of the time you have this entire cave system just south of Los Leones to yourself and it usually has some pretty good loot.

It can take a while to get your bearings when in there, and for the first few times you will miss some of the loot spawns, but after a few visits you will know where to look. Hint: there's more than a few loot spawns just on the floor. This is probably the most underrated drop on the list, and really should be used more.

