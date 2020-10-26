PUBG gets a frame rate boost on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S

PUBG is heading to the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S later this year, and it's getting a bunch of enhancements on each next-gen platform.

Earlier today, PUBG Corp. announced that the battle royale shooter would be a day one arrival for all three platforms. So PUBG will be launching on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10, and a few days later on November 12 for the PS5 in the US, and a week later on November 19 for the PS5 in the UK and Europe.

Additionally, PUBG will be taking advantage of next-gen hardware. The Xbox Series X version of the game will be using the Xbox One X build of the game, so you'll be able to prioritize frame rate for a smooth 60FPS while playing. This is the same for the PS5 version of PUBG, which is using the PS4 Pro version of the game for a stable 60FPS option.

However, the same can't be said for the Xbox Series S. If you're playing PUBG on Microsoft's less powerful next-gen console, you'll be capped out at 30FPS, as the Xbox One S version of the game currently is. PUBG Corp. says they're looking for a way to raise the frame rates of the One S and Series S versions of the game.

"After rigorous testing, we’re pleased to say that the game performance is extremely smooth and stable, with faster loading and little to no frame drops thanks to the power of next-gen," announced the PUBG Corp. "Game performance and stability is a priority for us and we want to thank everyone for their support."

It was only last week that PUBG introduced the 60FPS option for the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro. Along with the introduction of the game's first dynamic map through PUBG Season 9, this was the first time that console players were able to get the game running at an increased frame rate of over 30FPS.

If you're still running the gauntlet of PUBG, or looking to get into the game for the first time ahead of next-gen, head over to our PUBG tips guide for more.