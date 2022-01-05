PSVR2 announced alongside an exclusive Horizon game

PSVR2 for PS5 has been officially unveiled, alongside an exclusive game set in the Horizon Zero Dawn universe.

The "next generation virtual reality system for the PS5 console" was revealed during a livestream at hardware expo CES earlier today. In an accompanying blog post, senior vice president of platform experience, Hideaki Nishino, offered more information about the system, its controller, and its games.

Nishino describes PSVR2 as "a true next-gen experience," outlining 4K HDR OLED displays with a 110-degree field of view, offering a resolution of 2000x2040 for each eye, and frame rates up to 120Hz. The headset also boasts "inside-out tracking," allowing it to track both you and your controller through cameras embedded within it, removing the need for an external camera.

To further increase your immersion, PSVR2 will use eye-tracking alongside headset feedback. Similar to haptic feedback in the PS5's DualSense controllers, a motor will help heighten certain feelings, like objects moving close to your head, or the thrust of an accelerating vehicle. Speaking of controllers, the PSVR2 Sense controllers will borrow features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to help improve the way players interact with games.

And when it comes to games, Sony is starting strong. This morning's announcement also revealed Horizon: Call of the Mountain, developed by Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West developer Guerilla Games, alongside the recently-acquired Firesprite Games. Designed specifically for PSVR2 - despite rumours of a desire for 'hybrid' games - it's intended to allow players to go "deeper into the world of Horizon." A brief clip at the end of the presentation showed a Tallneck walking through a lush forest, narrowly missing a male NPC and a female player character - who doesn't sound like Aloy - canoeing along a river.

Sony didn't announce a release date for PSVR2, but the blog post does feature a complete list of specifications. Rumours yesterday, however, suggested that PSVR2 headsets could be about to enter mass production soon, according to information regarding hardware manufacturer Goertek.

While we wait, here are the best VR games you can play right now.