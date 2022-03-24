PSVR 2 is playable at this year's Game Developers Conference

PSVR 2 is available to play at GDC 2022.

Sony is hosting hands-on demos of PSVR 2 at this year’s Game Developers Conference. One attendee who took Sony up on their offer to try out the next generation of virtual reality has given their feedback. And first impressions appear to be positive.

Chet Faliszek, former Half-Life and Portal writer, and current CEO and Co-Founder of StrayBombay shared their experience of the new hardware on Twitter, describing it as “Sooooo good”.

Had one of those VR moments today playing in the new PSVR2 hmd… You know where the world just feels different when you return? Sooooo good… thanks @yosp and @GregRicey for the demo and chat.March 24, 2022 See more

While information about PSVR 2 has been somewhat lacking so far, a Unity presentation scheduled for later today should provide some extra details. The briefing, as well as the event, are targeted at game developers rather than consumers, so game trailers and reveals won’t necessarily be on the agenda. Still, it should give us more of an idea of what to expect from Sony’s next slice of virtual reality action.

The presentation titled ‘Building Next-Gen Games for PSVR 2 With Unity’ aims to explore the headset’s “improved graphics performance and cutting-edge hardware” and will hopefully treat us to some of the features and functions of Sony's new head-mounted display.

There’s still no official release date for PSVR 2 yet, but the wait might not be as long as you think. Rumours suggest it will release at the start of 2023, and with a playable build now out there, those rumours could have some added weight.

