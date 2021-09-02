Project Magnum is an RPG shooter that looks like Destiny meets Devil May Cry

The working-titled project is coming to PC and PlayStation consoles

Project Magnum
Project Magnum is a new shooter for PC and PlayStation consoles, and it looks like a blend of Destiny and Devil May Cry.

The teaser trailer, which you can check out below, shows off some impressive visuals, kicking off with a somewhat Art Deco-style fortress shadowed by an ominous Traveller-style orb. From there, things seems to take an unfortunate turn, with a gun-toting main character taking on a series of massive metallic threats in some detailed ruins.

It doesn't all seem to be gunplay, however. One clip shows a female figure appearing to use some magical, frost-based abilities. Another character comes running in with a huge hammer to dispatch a shield-bearing foe, while others use a grappling hook to jump between areas of the map and an arm attachment to help slow them down during a fall.

While some clips seem to show four players working alongside one another, hinting at the loot-shooting mechanics mentioned in the video's description, the video also shows off a world reminiscent of Capcom's Devil May Cry or even Final Fantasy. As well as the gunplay, the description hints at "RPG play" with "unique characters based in a sci-fi player vs environment worldview."

Project Magnum is a working title, and there's no word on a release date just yet, but the studio behind it has some impressive credentials. Developer NAT Games is a subsidiary of Nexon Korea, which has worked on Counter-Strike Online and Final Fantasy 14 - good news for both shooter and RPG fans.

