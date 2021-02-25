Preview: Suicide Squad #1 kicks of the revamped team's big year

Warner Bros's The Suicide Squad is coming to HBO Max and whatever movie theaters are open in August courtesy of off-beat superhero auteur James Gunn.

But fans of the franchise can check out DC's big-screen-influenced relaunch of the series on March 2 with Suicide Squad #1 by writer Robbie Thompson, penciler Eduardo Pansica, inker Julio Ferreira, colorist Marcelo Maiolo, and letterer Wes Abbott.

(Image credit: DC)

The Peacemaker variant cover seen above is by Gerald Parel.

"Things have changed for Task Force X," reads DC's description. "As Peacemaker takes over as field leader, there will be no more avenging or defending for the government's top-secret task force of killers, thieves, and criminals!"

Along with the addition of Peacemaker, no doubt a nod to the character's prominent role in the film and upcoming HBO Max streaming series starring superstar wrestler/actor John Cena, Talon from Scott Snyder's increasingly iconic 'Court of Owls' Batman story, and Superboy (no, not that one ... the other one) are joining the cast.

But comic books' biggest badass herself, Amanda Waller, is still coldly calling the shots.

"Amanda Waller — now back in control of the Squad — sends a new Squad into Arkham Asylum to 'recruit' the deadly Court of Owls assassin Talon while she interviews another new candidate: Superboy," continues DC's description.

"Why Conner Kent? Amanda Waller is Tired. Of. Losing." (formatting DC's).

"Who else will Waller recruit for this new team of losers?"

Check out the eight-page preview below and Newsarama's recent interview with Thompson on the new series.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: DC) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: DC)

Task Force X, otherwise known as the Suicide Squad didn't quite make Newsarama's list of the 10 best superhero teams of all time.